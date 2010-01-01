 Supporting Information Facts

June 8-10, 2018 • Millennium Park • FREE Admission • 11am-9:30pm

The Chicago Blues Festival is the largest free blues festival in the world and remains the largest of Chicago's Music Festivals. During three days on four stages, blues fans enjoy free live music in the "Blues Capital of the World." Past performers include Bonnie Raitt, the late Ray Charles, the late B.B. King, the late Bo Diddley, Buddy Guy, the late Koko Taylor, Shemekia Copeland, Gary Clark Jr, Rhiannon Giddens, Lil Ed and the Imperials and Bobby Rush.