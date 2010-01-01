 Supporting Information Facts

Chicago Blues Festival

June 8-10, 2018 • Millennium Park • FREE Admission • 11am-9:30pm

The Chicago Blues Festival is the largest free blues festival in the world and remains the largest of Chicago's Music Festivals. During three days on four stages, blues fans enjoy free live music in the "Blues Capital of the World." Past performers include Bonnie Raitt, the late Ray Charles, the late B.B. King, the late Bo Diddley, Buddy Guy, the late Koko Taylor, Shemekia Copeland, Gary Clark Jr, Rhiannon Giddens, Lil Ed and the Imperials and Bobby Rush.

 

 

Daily Schedules

The Blues Festival will spotlight the great Chicago-born music tradition with live performances by the genre’s leading artists at Millennium Park’s Jay Pritzker Pavilion, the city’s premier outdoor music venue.

 

Headline Performers

This year's festival celebrates Chicago's music legacy with Mavis Staples (pictured), a Little Walter Tribute, a special tribute to Bob Koester and 65th Anniversary of Delmark Records and more.

 

Preview Events and Performances

In anticipation of the 35th Annual Chicago Blues Festival, June 8-10 in Millennium Park, enjoy performances by blues musicians throughout the month of May.

 

Rooftop Lounge

The New Chicago Blues Festival Rooftop Lounge has a lot going on!

 

Blues Around Town

Celebrate Chicago's black music legacy as birthplace of the urban blues - plus house music, gospel music and more.

 

Festival History

Through the years the festival has celebrated many benchmarks.

 

How to Perform

DCASE is no longer accepting submissions for the 2018 festival.

 

Festival Partners

Sponsors of the Chicago Blues Festival.

 

Festival Press Room

Find information about obtaining media credentials for Blues Festival.

Millennium Park
    

Admission is FREE

Millennium Park
201 E. Randolph St.
Michigan Ave. & Columbus Ave.
Chicago, IL 60601


Millennium Park Visitor Information

Parking:

Millennium Garages

Parking Details: Park right below the music! Garage locations are Millennium Park Garage and Millennium Lakeside Garage at 5 S. Columbus Drive, Grant Park North Garage at 25 N. Michigan Ave. and Grant Park South Garage at 325 S. Michigan Ave.

Packages: $35 parking/Millennium Park Garage and Millennium Lakeside Garage (regular rates apply at Grant Park North & Grant Park South Garages)

Purchase Options: Pay at parking location; call 312.616.0600

Website: www.millenniumgarages.com

CTA Transportation

Take CTA to the Chicago Blues Festival, for travel information, visit www.transitchicago.com.

  • From the elevated lines: exit at Washington/Wabash and walk east.
  • From the subway: exit at Lake (Red Line) or Washington (Blue Line) and walk east.
  • Served by buses 3,4,6,J14,20,56,60,124,146,147,151, and 157.

 

