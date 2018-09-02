 Supporting Information Facts

40th Annual Chicago Jazz Festival

August 24-September 2, 2018 New Extended Dates • Chicago Cultural Center, Millennium Park and Venues Across Chicago
FREE Admission

Produced by the Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events | Programmed by the Jazz Institute of Chicago

Known for its artistic creativity, the Chicago Jazz Festival is a favorite Labor Day Weekend tradition. It promotes awareness and appreciation for all forms of jazz through free, quality live musical performance. Since 1979, the festival's mission is to showcase Chicago's vast jazz talent alongside national and international artists to encourage and educate a jazz audience of all ages.

 

Neighborhood Music Venue Schedule

Aug. 24-Aug. 29 FREE performances happening at music venues across Chicago.

 

Chicago Cultural Center/Millennium Park Schedule (Ramsey Lewis pictured)

Aug 29-Sep 2 featuring headlining performances by Orbert Davis' Chicago Jazz Philharmonic, Kurt Elling, Dianne Reeves and Ramsey Lewis.

 

Brochure

Download the 2018 festival brochure.

 

Festival History

A few weeks after great composer/bandleader Duke Ellington died in 1974, several dozen Chicago musicians held a festival to honor him.

 

How to Perform

DCASE is no longer accepting submissions for the 2018 festival.

 

Festival Partners

Sponsors of the Chicago Jazz Festival.

 

Festival Press Room

Find information about obtaining media credentials for Jazz Festival.

 

Plan Your Visit

Admission is FREE

Chicago Cultural Center
78 E. Washington St.
Chicago, IL 60602

Millennium Park
201 E. Randolph St.
Michigan & Columbus Ave.
Chicago, IL 60601


Millennium Park Visitor Information

Special Highlights

Jazz Institute of Chicago

The Chicago Jazz Festival is programmed by the Jazz Institute of Chicago.

Parking:

Millennium Garages

Parking Details: Park right below the music! Garage locations are Millennium Park Garage and Millennium Lakeside Garage at 5 S. Columbus Drive, Grant Park North Garage at 25 N. Michigan Ave. and Grant Park South Garage at 325 S. Michigan Ave.

Packages: $35 parking/Millennium Park Garage and Millennium Lakeside Garage (regular rates apply at Grant Park North & Grant Park South Garages)

Purchase Options: Pay at parking location; call 312.616.0600

Website: www.millenniumgarages.com

CTA Transportation

Take CTA to the Chicago Blues Festival, for travel information, visit www.transitchicago.com.

  • From the elevated lines: exit at Washington/Wabash and walk east.
  • From the subway: exit at Lake (Red Line) or Washington (Blue Line) and walk east.
  • Served by buses 3,4,6,J14,20,56,60,124,146,147,151, and 157.
 

 

