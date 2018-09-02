 Supporting Information Facts

DCASE Homepage > Chicago Jazz Festival
Known for its artistic creativity, the Chicago Jazz Festival is a favorite Labor Day Weekend tradition. It promotes awareness and appreciation for all forms of jazz through free, quality live musical performance. Since 1979, the festival's mission is to showcase Chicago's vast jazz talent alongside national and international artists to encourage and educate a jazz audience of all ages.
Aug. 24-Aug. 29 FREE performances happening at music venues across Chicago.
Aug 29-Sep 2 featuring headlining performances by Orbert Davis' Chicago Jazz Philharmonic, Kurt Elling, Dianne Reeves and Ramsey Lewis.
A few weeks after great composer/bandleader Duke Ellington died in 1974, several dozen Chicago musicians held a festival to honor him.
Admission is FREE
Chicago Cultural Center
78 E. Washington St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Millennium Park
201 E. Randolph St.
Michigan & Columbus Ave.
Chicago, IL 60601
Millennium Park Visitor Information
Special Highlights
The Chicago Jazz Festival is programmed by the Jazz Institute of Chicago.
