 Supporting Information Facts

DCASE Homepage > Taste of Chicago
|
Seating Tickets for the Petrillo Music Shell Concerts On Sale Now!
Hosted by
Taste of Chicago is the nation's premier outdoor food festival showcasing the diversity of Chicago's dining community. The delicious array of food served at Taste of Chicago is complemented by music and exciting activities for the entire family. Every summer since 1980, Chicago's beautiful Grant Park on the city's magnificent lakefront has been home to the world's largest food festival.
Special Discounts at your favorite Taste restaurants and food trucks, running July 1 to 10.
|
Newsletter
#TasteofChicago
Grant Park
Jackson & Columbus
Chicago, IL 60602
FREE Admission
Parking:
Millennium Garages
Parking Details: Park near Grant Park and enjoy the nation's premier outdoor food festival, Taste of Chicago 2017! Garage locations are Grant Park North Garage at 25 N. Michigan Ave., Grant Park South Garage at 325 S. Michigan Ave., and Millennium Park Garage and Millennium Lakeside Garage located at 5 S. Columbus Drive.
Packages: Check discounted parking rates and multi-day parking packs at www.millenniumgarages.com
Purchase Options: Pay at parking location or pre-pay online at www.millenniumgarages.com/rates/; call 312.616.0600 for 24/7 customer service
Website Link: www.millenniumgarages.com
Public Transportation
Take CTA to the Taste of Chicago
From the elevated lines: exit at Adams/Wabash.
From the subway: exit at Jackson and walk several blocks east.
For travel information, visit www.transitchicago.com.
Get Lost in the Tastes...Not at Taste
|
Food Vendor applications have closed for the 2018 Taste of Chicago, but there are still opportunities for Corporate Partners.