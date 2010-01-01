 Supporting Information Facts

Taste of Chicago

July 11-15, 2018 • Grant Park • FREE Admission

Wednesday-Friday: 11am-9pm, Saturday & Sunday: 10am-9pm

Taste of Chicago is the nation's premier outdoor food festival showcasing the diversity of Chicago's dining community. The delicious array of food served at Taste of Chicago is complemented by music and exciting activities for the entire family. Every summer since 1980, Chicago's beautiful Grant Park on the city's magnificent lakefront has been home to the world's largest food festival.

 
 

Special Discounts at your favorite Taste restaurants and food trucks, running July 1 to 10.

 

Music

 

Information and Resources

Grant Park
Jackson & Columbus
Chicago, IL 60602

FREE Admission

Parking:

Millennium Garages

Parking Details: Park near Grant Park and enjoy the nation's premier outdoor food festival, Taste of Chicago 2017! Garage locations are Grant Park North Garage at 25 N. Michigan Ave., Grant Park South Garage at 325 S. Michigan Ave., and Millennium Park Garage and Millennium Lakeside Garage located at 5 S. Columbus Drive.

Packages: Check discounted parking rates and multi-day parking packs at www.millenniumgarages.com

Purchase Options: Pay at parking location or pre-pay online at www.millenniumgarages.com/rates/; call 312.616.0600 for 24/7 customer service

Website Link: www.millenniumgarages.com

Public Transportation

    CTA    

Take CTA to the Taste of Chicago

From the elevated lines: exit at Adams/Wabash.

From the subway: exit at Jackson and walk several blocks east.

For travel information, visit www.transitchicago.com.

